Fraser Davidson

How To Design Sports Logos

Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
Hire Me
  • Save
How To Design Sports Logos skillshare sports logo class tutorials athletic branding design
Download color palette

A wee bit of process description from the introduction to my new Skillshare class. You can sign up here: http://skl.sh/1yV52kd

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
Designer & Animator
Hire Me

More by Fraser Davidson

View profile
    • Like