This is a logo that I made for a Christian homeschool group that I attend.

The whole logo is supposed to resemble a cross and look like it's giving off light, a bit like a star (because Christians are called to be 'the light of the world'). I am proud to say that the group loved it, and recently presented it to the whole congregation as the official ZOE Teens logo.

( By the way, 'ZOE' means life)