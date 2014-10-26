Jason Thornton

Byerly Dribbble byerly wakeboard wakeskate little daniels
I made some drawings for the Brett Little and George Daniels 2015 pro models for Byerly earlier this year. Growing up as a skateboarder, this opportunity was somewhat of a dream come true. The full project is on Behance. https://www.behance.net/gallery/20801259/Byerly-Wakeskates

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
