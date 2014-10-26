Luke Drozd

Mercury Rev Poster

Mercury Rev Poster mercury rev greenman festival illustration poster print design screen print
Mercury Rev - Green Man 2014 Poster

Official poster for Mercury Rev's show at Green Man 2014.

Limited edition signed and numbered print
Edition of 35
3 colour screen print
59.5cm x 42cm

Available to buy here: http://lukedrozd.bigcartel.com/product/mercury-rev-green-man-2014-poster

