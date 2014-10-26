John Randall

Kensington Ale

After a visit to Kensington, I was inspired by the designs found on the Victorian signage and steelwork (lamp posts, gates and railings etc.)

Influenced by the regional landmarks, I decided to create a series of illustrations styled similarly to the steel artwork seen around the area.

The local Ales were great too.

You can view the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/7809449/Kensington-Ale

