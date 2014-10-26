After a visit to Kensington, I was inspired by the designs found on the Victorian signage and steelwork (lamp posts, gates and railings etc.)



Influenced by the regional landmarks, I decided to create a series of illustrations styled similarly to the steel artwork seen around the area.



The local Ales were great too.

You can view the full project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/7809449/Kensington-Ale