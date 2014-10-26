Sarah Dayan

The Trap Of Working Extra Hours

Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan
  • Save
The Trap Of Working Extra Hours logo handlettering typography lettering texture distressed stamp used vintage
Download color palette

Being busy doesn't necessarily make you good.
Today on my blog I talk about the dangers of working more than you should.

Read more

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan

More by Sarah Dayan

View profile
    • Like