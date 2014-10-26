Felipe Perobeli

Grid - App "There"

Felipe Perobeli
Felipe Perobeli
  • Save
Grid - App "There" app mobile ios7 icon grid logo
Download color palette

This is a logo concept for an app that works like an alarm clock based on your location. You know, after a long day we usually fall asleep at the bus and this can make us wake up in a completely strange place.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Felipe Perobeli
Felipe Perobeli

More by Felipe Perobeli

View profile
    • Like