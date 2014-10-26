Luke Drozd

V&A x Art Licks Friday Lates Poster

Luke Drozd
Luke Drozd
  • Save
V&A x Art Licks Friday Lates Poster va friday lates art licks poster design illustration lithograph
Download color palette

V&A x Art Licks Friday Lates wraparound cover / poster. Free lithograph copies were given away as part of an evening of art at the V&A selected by Art Licks (http://artlicks.com/).

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Luke Drozd
Luke Drozd

More by Luke Drozd

View profile
    • Like