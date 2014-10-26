Anton Tkachuk

Cars for iOS game

Anton Tkachuk
Anton Tkachuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Cars for iOS game cars flat
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
This animation for a new iOS game, the design of which I do.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Anton Tkachuk
Anton Tkachuk
Art Director and Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Anton Tkachuk

View profile
    • Like