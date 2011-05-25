Trevor Baum

H•A•M - Music Production Professionals

First attempt at a logomark for an up-and-coming music production studio based in Western Mass. H•A•M is an acronym of the three producers' names, so I wanted to create something playful from that. My only concern is that it may seem too much like a charcuterie/restaurant identity, but I think that's kind of the point.

Posted on May 25, 2011
