Sweet Home

Sweet Home low lowpoly workplace 3d modeling c4d home flat scene isometric render
I had no inspiration this weekend. But I had a desire to create something.
The decision was around me;) I have modeled my own workplace.

Tо see more render, welcome: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20798939/Sweet-Home

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
