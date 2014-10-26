Adam Mihalov

kypo

kypo logo brand branding logotype mark polygon poly cybernetic visual
concept of a logo for Kybernetický(cybernetic) polygon - KYPO. Working with a polygon and capital K on the right side of shape. In the visual i was working with "safe zones" cause KYPO is focused on internet security.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
