Chus

Stickers collection

Chus
Chus
Hire Me
  • Save
Stickers collection sticker icons illustration vector
Download color palette

Collection of sticker designs. So far I've printed three of them. You can check it out in my http://instagram.com/chusmargallo

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Chus
Chus
what the hell goes here 🤔
Hire Me

More by Chus

View profile
    • Like