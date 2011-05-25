Jorge Pedret

Chef LaPierre Shot 2

illustration design photoshop marker chef cook black and white bnw
Another shot of "Chef LaPierre".

The chef was all done by hand with pencil and markers, then scanned it and played a little bit with it in Photoshop.

Posted on May 25, 2011
