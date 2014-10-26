Ridhwan Razak

"Mat Yo"

"Mat Yo" mascot vector yoshmy cartoon character
A young businessman cartoon character for http://yosh.my/ as their mascot. They name it "Mat Yo".

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
