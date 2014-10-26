The quick brown fox sketch

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Sometimes when you just finished a sketch, you just look and stare at it for a very long time and be very happy about it :)
Had that feeling with this one. Not saying it is perfect, it is still a sketch. But that feeling is great though.
This is the sketch I used as basis for 'The Quick Brown Fox' piece