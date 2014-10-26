Jullian Claus

The quick brown fox sketch

Jullian Claus
Jullian Claus
  • Save
The quick brown fox sketch process design illustration fox drawing concept sketch sketching pencil rough logo black white
Download color palette

Sometimes when you just finished a sketch, you just look and stare at it for a very long time and be very happy about it :)

Had that feeling with this one. Not saying it is perfect, it is still a sketch. But that feeling is great though.

This is the sketch I used as basis for 'The Quick Brown Fox' piece

B26abf26992745e3ca1997b715148737
Rebound of
The Quick Brown Fox
By Jullian Claus
Jullian Claus
Jullian Claus

More by Jullian Claus

View profile
    • Like