NDA // Mark

NDA // Mark crislabno mark
One of rejected logo proposals for a client strictly connected with washroom/bathroom accessories.

It represents a moment when waterdrop touches the water surface (reference for making an impact)

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
3D Motion Designer with Branding experience.
