Chef LaPierre illustration design photoshop marker chef cook black and white bnw
Following Nick Campbell's advice, I'm going to try to post something every day to take my design and illustration skills to the max! :-D

The point of posting the stuff I'm doing is to get over the fear of criticism, so please tell me what you think!

See the full size here: http://bit.ly/iDHJRf

Posted on May 25, 2011
