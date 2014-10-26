Linky #ProductHuntHackathon @ YCombinator

Awesome hackathon event @ YC

**Linky** -> Turning shared links on social platforms into bookmarks.

These are the screenshots I came up with in about 15-20 min. Inspired by the design of product hunt. I chose blue as it's the color for links and the symbol reference should be obvious too ;)

The product should be release tomorrow. Stay tuned.

