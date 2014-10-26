Allen Apo

Strobist Manila

Allen Apo
Allen Apo
  • Save
Strobist Manila logo photography branding symbol mark flash strobe light
Download color palette

Logo for a photography club. The client wanted something that would look good on a t-shirt and he is an avid Marvel fan so the approach is to create a logo that fits a superhero.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Allen Apo
Allen Apo

More by Allen Apo

View profile
    • Like