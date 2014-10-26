Allen Apo

Sparkle

Allen Apo
Allen Apo
  • Save
Sparkle logo silver jewelry branding symbol mark monogram
Download color palette

Sparkle is a new silver jewelry brand for women.

The logo is an S monogram formed by three silver bars and streaks on each side to make the bars the center of attention.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Allen Apo
Allen Apo

More by Allen Apo

View profile
    • Like