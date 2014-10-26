pixaroma

Free 3d bomb

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
Free 3d bomb free 3d bomb icon png render explosion free 3d bomb detonate weapon damage danger
Download color palette

Free 3D Bomb. Six transparent png files 1344x1344px (shadow and flame on/off)
Free Download: http://pixaroma.com/free-3d-bomb/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like