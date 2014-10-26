Dan Frieber

Hyper logo

Dan Frieber
Dan Frieber
  • Save
Hyper logo hyper app logo negative space photo sharing curated
Download color palette

Logo for Hyper, an iphone app I created. Socially curated photo-sharing. Officially launched yesterday. Concept, UX, and design of the app are all my handiwork too. Any feedback would be amazing!

Download here – https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/hyper/id928505941?ls=1&mt=8

Website – http://hyp.me

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Dan Frieber
Dan Frieber

More by Dan Frieber

View profile
    • Like