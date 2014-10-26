Tyler Sinnott

Simplified Throne Logo

Tyler Sinnott
Tyler Sinnott
  • Save
Simplified Throne Logo logo branding black white
Download color palette

Took the secondary and tertiary text our to simply focus on the main logo.

A8d67381facb067ae063114058f57937
Rebound of
Throne Watches
By Tyler Sinnott
View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Tyler Sinnott
Tyler Sinnott

More by Tyler Sinnott

View profile
    • Like