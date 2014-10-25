Yaplus

SmileEssence Icon

SmileEssence Icon app icon
This was made for Twitter client app for Android.
Check it out: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.lacolaco.smileessence

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
