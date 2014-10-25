Matt Delbridge

Hook and Line

Hook and Line identity logo music brand
I'm just finishing up an identity for the music production collective Hook and Line. The system uses impossible shapes to represent the disconnect between the often nebulous creative process and the end result.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
