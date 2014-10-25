Cecile Kotsch

You and Yours

Cecile Kotsch
Cecile Kotsch
  • Save
You and Yours christmas greetings holiday card stationery typography
Download color palette

Detail of a non photo holiday greeting card I did for Minted.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Cecile Kotsch
Cecile Kotsch

More by Cecile Kotsch

View profile
    • Like