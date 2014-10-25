Cecile Kotsch

Halloween Soirée Invite

Cecile Kotsch
Cecile Kotsch
  • Save
Halloween Soirée Invite halloween invite stationery typography
Download color palette

Detail of a fun Halloween Soirée invite I did for Minted

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Cecile Kotsch
Cecile Kotsch

More by Cecile Kotsch

View profile
    • Like