Alternate colors and backgrounds

Alternate colors and backgrounds tumblr theme geometric pixelunion
We're going to offer this theme with a variety of color and background choices, as well as the ability for you to change them to whatever your hear desires. This shot represents one of the suggested color palettes and backgrounds.

You'll also notice that I added in a Random Post icon and extended the Search bar a bit for ease of use.

Rebound of
Bagua
By Matt Downey
Posted on May 24, 2011
