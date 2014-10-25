Max Popp

Movie Cube - A tidy Movie Database

Max Popp
Max Popp
  • Save
Movie Cube - A tidy Movie Database movie cube database tasty web film responsive toasted tidy
Download color palette

Moviecube is a fully responsive website about movies and series i created with @Julian Sebastian Arnold. Your are able to search every movie, to receive all its information and to explore new ones.

Thanks to @COBE for sharing nice Mockups!

More shots to come...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Max Popp
Max Popp

More by Max Popp

View profile
    • Like