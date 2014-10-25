Leonardo Lima

Dafiti app for Material Design

mobile android app lollipop material design fashion ui ux user experience user interface interface design
Concept of Dafiti's app for the upcoming Android version (Lollipop), using the Material Design approach. Based on previous usability issues, tests and research, the main goal was offering a pleasant and delightful user experience. For more details: http://bit.ly/1pM2qgn

