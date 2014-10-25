Scott Fahrig

Trashmob Logo

logo branding identity mark video game
In my free time I've been working on a video game. I'm not quite ready to share any of that yet, but I needed a studio name to release it under. I came up with the name Trashmob in honor to anyone who has ever spent hours in dungeons fighting useless monsters only to not get what they came into the dungeon for in the first place.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
