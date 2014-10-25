Dainin Solis

50th Anniversary

Dainin Solis
Dainin Solis
  • Save
50th Anniversary gold logo golden nicaragua 50
Download color palette

We developed a lot of materials for this event, I will upload the entire project soon

If you like it please comment :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Dainin Solis
Dainin Solis

More by Dainin Solis

View profile
    • Like