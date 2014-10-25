Todd Burton

Weather Vein Draft

Todd Burton
Todd Burton
Hire Me
  • Save
Weather Vein Draft weather weather app iphone app icons
Download color palette

Starting to pull this together. This is the first pass at layout. Eventually, I'll work in the alerts, color/temperature changes, etc.

Used the iPhone 6 .ai template you can find here: https://dribbble.com/shots/1719083-iPhone-6-Illustrator-Download

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Todd Burton
Todd Burton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Todd Burton

View profile
    • Like