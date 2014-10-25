Rocky Roark

Illustration | "Baby Face"

So this is the start of a new illustration series that I began earlier this week.

The series is going to follow a boy from the first year to the last year. It will include all the big moments that someone will go through in their life.

I'm already looking into what the series might spawn later.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
