5-minute logo

I've spend so much time experimenting with the logo of my online portfolio all-year round. All it took today was just 5 minutes, and it become my favourite thus far. The line inside represents P (pixel) & I (inspired), while the hexagon outside is basically the outline of a 3D square that should signify a pixel.

Check it out live: http://pixelinspired.com

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
