Frederick Rescue Mission Logo

logo seal maryland lighthouse identity mission recovery stamp christian nonprofit
This is the logo I designed for the Frederick Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit, christian based organization that provides residential recovery programs for the homeless or chemically addicted, food to the hungry, and clothing and furniture to the needy. A fantastic client.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
