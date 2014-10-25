Dainin Solis

50th Anniversary

Dainin Solis
Dainin Solis
  • Save
50th Anniversary gold anniversary logo 50 nicaragua managua
Download color palette

Logo for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the biggest appliances and electronics store in the country.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Dainin Solis
Dainin Solis

More by Dainin Solis

View profile
    • Like