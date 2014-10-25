Sarah Dilts

MyGarden

MyGarden app tablet garden garden planning flower
MyGarden is an app created as a garden planning and landscaping tool for both the novice and experienced gardener. Users can use this app to plot their gardens and for research on plants as it also serves as a botanical encyclopedia. App was designed with Leah Bradford.

