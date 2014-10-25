Will Lenzen Jr

Active Fields ui ux data minimal user experience user interface
This is from an old project where we were exploring how best to present entry fields, documents, and further elements of this tricky interface. The big challenge here was allowing users to find data they needed in a split-second. As you can see, we explored splitting everything into sub-categories, and created a powerful search tool so the user can find what they're looking for quickly and intuitively.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
