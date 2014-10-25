Pixteca

Pixskin Heroes - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pixteca
Pixteca
  • Save
Pixskin Heroes - Pittsburgh Steelers nfl pixel art pittsburgh steelers 8bit photoshop
Download color palette

8bit versions of my favorite team's current players. I'd love to do some t-shirts or prints of these little guys.

Eaaeb4f5be8266a5353158721b96fde5
Rebound of
Pixel art Work In Progress 2
By Pixteca
View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Pixteca
Pixteca

More by Pixteca

View profile
    • Like