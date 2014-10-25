ROLAND WILLWERTH

Thoughts on hamburger

ROLAND WILLWERTH
ROLAND WILLWERTH
  • Save
Thoughts on hamburger hamburger icon illustration sketch3 ui web mobile responsive
Download color palette

In search of a better responsive menu icon.

Ec3c94bde8b6ac1247ce617e5b0cb875
Rebound of
Thoughts on Hamburger
By ROLAND WILLWERTH
View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
ROLAND WILLWERTH
ROLAND WILLWERTH

More by ROLAND WILLWERTH

View profile
    • Like