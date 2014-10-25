Markus Magnusson

Werewolf

Markus Magnusson
Markus Magnusson
  • Save
Werewolf run cycle werewolf happy cell animation animation
Download color palette

You can now support my work at: https://www.patreon.com/motionmarkus

instagram | behance | vimeo | tumblr | twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Markus Magnusson
Markus Magnusson

More by Markus Magnusson

View profile
    • Like