Station Coffee Co. Sign sign wood carved train logo coffee
My friends at Station Coffee Co. had this great wooden sign made of the logo I did for them. They're celebrating their one year anniversary this week! Definitely check them out for a nice artisanal cup of coffee if you ever find yourself in Medicine Hat.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
