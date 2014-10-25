Ismael

Diagram Template .Sketch File

Diagram Template .Sketch File free freebie download sketch resource diagram template device iphone iphone 6 iphone 5s
Simplify visual overview of all screens and components for mobile design.

Download: http://goo.gl/PXBPky

Thanks for inspired @Jan Losert

Read this article: https://medium.com/@JanLosert/14-different-ways-of-product-design-3f349a19e613

P.S. Android and iPhone6+ soon. For now iPhone 5 / 5s / 6

