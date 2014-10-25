Pralie Dutzel

Portfolio Redesign

Pralie Dutzel
Pralie Dutzel
  • Save
Portfolio Redesign web design mobile portfolio website mobile design redesign
Download color palette

Redesigning my web design and front-end development portfolio, starting with mobile. I'm still in the design phase, but keep a look out for the updates coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Pralie Dutzel
Pralie Dutzel

More by Pralie Dutzel

View profile
    • Like