GO Missions | Logo Concept 2

GO Missions | Logo Concept 2 go missions logo arrow global
GO Missions Logo for Desert Springs Church | Concept 2. It was part of the final two, but didn't get chosen. My personal favorite.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
    • Like