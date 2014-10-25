Thesis Run Cru

Tebogo Moloi

I love, how these guys are growing from strength to strength. Their new brand expansion project is really nice and making it a bulletproof lifestyle brand, so I decided to design an iPhone App side project.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
