Pixelmator on iPad: First Session

Pixelmator on iPad: First Session
Part of the result of my first session playing around with Pixelmator for iPad. I'm quite impressed with the app, although there are still a few holes (no color fill, no invert).

I also did some type on top of it, which worked really well too, but I removed it as it's related to an unreleased project.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
