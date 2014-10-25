Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff

Ibex Logo

Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff
Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff
  • Save
Ibex Logo caslon century gothic animals africa black white
Download color palette

A logo for a potential identity package.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff
Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff

More by Adam Whitlock / CodeStuff

View profile
    • Like